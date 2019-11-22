Kids go Koo Koo for dance-pop duo

Flying elbows and screams were plentiful in the Bonfield Grade School gymnasium Thursday.

It was a dance party.

Preschoolers through fourth-graders in the Herscher School District danced their hearts out to a live performance by dance-pop duo Koo Koo Kanga Roo.

“Dinosaur Stomp,” “Cat Party” and “I Like Cake” were a few of the crowd’s favorite songs.

Consisting of vocalists Bryan Atchison and Neil Olstad, the Minneapolis band’s appearance was made possible by the PTA’s Walk-A-Thon fundraiser.

“We hadn’t had an assembly in a while, and the kids did great at raising money this year,” Bonfield principal Molly Wepprecht said. “I started emailing Bryan [Atchison] about five years ago, and we were finally able to make it happen.”

Koo Koo Kanga Roo is one of the Go Noodle video channels teachers often use for “brain breaks” during class, when students get a couple of minutes to get rid of the wiggles and get ready to focus, Wepprecht said.

Students also created Koo Koo Kanga Roo-themed artwork for the walls of the gym. Many even dressed up in similar garb — shiny fanny packs and shoes, headbands and black-frame glasses.

And so did the teachers.

“I don’t know who loved them more, the staff or the students,” Wepprecht said.

The group danced and sang Thursday afternoon with a packed gym of kids before putting on a 5:30 p.m. performance for families.

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.