Christmas trees make holidays merry and bright at Northfield Square Mall

Christmas trees are everywhere this time of year, and that also is true for Northfield Square mall.

This year, more than 30 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations are on display throughout the mall for shoppers and the community to enjoy.

“We wanted a way to help promote small businesses throughout the area,” said the mall’s assistant general manager, Jennifer Barrera. “One way was letting businesses and organizations decorate a tree and place it in the mall. And, it makes the mall festive.”

The trees were decorated this week and will remain on display through Jan. 2.

“We want people to come out and enjoy the festivities — the decorated trees, Santa and special events,” she said. “There’s something fun for families and the whole community to do.”

“A lot of stores in the mall closed. This will bring more people to the mall to show that the mall is thriving and that you can shop locally,” said Justice for Girls assistant store manager Monique Loera, who decorated a tree for the event.

The Community Arts Council is one of the nonprofit organizations that decorated a tree for the special holiday display.

“We are really excited to be a part of this event,” said CAC member Christina Loraine said. “It not only showcases small businesses but all the local creativity.”

Avid mall walker Ross Carmical said, “They are so nice to look at. It’s a wonderful thing.”

His wife, Brenda, added, “I love everything Christmas. It’s great.”

The trees are just one of many activities planned for the upcoming holiday season at the mall. The following events also are planned:

• Christmas tree lighting with Santa at 10 a.m. Dec. 1. Children are invited to decorate an ornament, help Santa decorate the Northfield Square mall Christmas tree and enjoy cookies and milk with Santa.

• Love A Latte pop-up coffee shop will sell and serve coffee from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

• Sensory-friendly Santa photos will be taken from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8. Sensory Santa photo times allow children to have photos with Santa without the sensory overload of lights and music.

• Bring the four-legged member of your family to Pet Photos with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8.

• Local school bands and choirs will perform in center court at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13.

• Students of Dance in the Light will perform at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

• The Community Arts Council will host Sinterklaas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Shop from more than 50 arts and crafts vendors throughout the mall.

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.