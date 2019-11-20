Letters to a soldier: St. Anne students adopt soldier

“How do you spell Afghanistan?” Kim Munyon asked her second-grade class Tuesday morning at St. Anne Grade School. “Do you spell it with a capital ‘A’ or lowercase ‘a’?”

“A capital ‘A’ because it’s a country!” her students responded.

The students were writing their second set of letters to Cat, a soldier in the U.S. Army who is currently serving in Afghanistan.

Cat, a friend of Munyon’s daughter, mentioned she was going to be deployed to Afghanistan last year during a Christmas gathering. Munyon asked if her class could adopt her and send care packages throughout the year.

Six weeks ago, the class sent its first care package full of letters and goodies.

“Cat is like a superhero to my class,” Munyon said. “They sort of hero-worship Cat and idolize what she and other soldiers do. To have a real life connection with a soldier has been an amazing experience for them.”

Cat responded with a letter that answered all the students’ questions — from her favorite color to life in Afghanistan. She also sent an American flag and a certificate acknowledging that the flag flew over her base in Afghanistan.

“I’ve been thinking about you guys and wanted to return a gift,” Cat wrote in her letter. “Inside this box is an American [flag] that I had flown specifically for you. I hope you take pride in our flag, appreciate what it represents and are always proud to be Americans.”

Cat also asked the students if they could write letters to eight more soldiers and said she might visit the class when she takes a trip to Chicago.

The letter and gift inspired the students as they prepared for their second writing workshop on Tuesday. So did a recent Veterans Day program at the school.

“She is really brave,” second-grader Lillie Wilkinson said. “If you sign up [to be a soldier], you can’t just do it. You have to train for months.”

“She is loyal,” added Zander Kirkland. “She wants to be a soldier to help people. She protects us.”

The students completed the rough drafts of the letters they will send to the nine soldiers by the end of this week. They also collected nonperishable foods such as beef jerky, chips and candies for the care package, which will arrive in Afghanistan between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“This class really seems to understand the meaning behind doing something like this,” Munyon said. “It makes them realize that even though they are little people, they can still do something to give back.”

“It makes them realize that even though they are little people, they can still do something to give back.”

— Kim Munyon, teacher