Community Calendar: Nov. 20, 2019

Through Dec. 7

U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive, drop off at McColly Real Estate, McColly Bennett Real Estate and McColly Rosenboom Real Estate offices throughout the region. Toy distribution includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties, among others in the region. Any new, unwrapped toy or book is accepted.

Medicare open enrollment for senior citizens, Volunteer Services of Iroquois County will assist senior citizens with this difficult decision. Their office is at 1001 E. Grant, Watseka, phone 815-432-5785.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Author presentation, “An Unbroken Educational Apartheid Legacy: Chicago’s South Suburban Predominantly Black Communities of Color,” by David E. Morgan, retired Chicago Public Schools administrator for more than 40 years. 6 p.m., Kankakee Library. Presentation and book signing and sales.

Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters, will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.

Soul Collections Book Discussion, “The Cutting Season” by Attica Locke, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Monthly book discussion. Group reviews wide range of book selections spotlighting African American authors and themes.

Friday, Nov. 22

Craft d’Faire, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 1280 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. One-day event. Info. 815-933-9400.

Nurse in the Kankakee Library, Free. 2 to 4 p.m. A nurse from AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, will be at the library for confidential, face-to-face meetings, or through phone or email. The nurse can help you get back on track. To schedule an appointment, call or email Deb Caise at deb.caise@amitahealthcare.org or 815-937-2480.

Handel’s “Messiah” performance, 7 p.m. Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel, Olivet Nazarene University. Features scriptural text that follows the life of Christ. The performance features Olivet’s full symphonic orchestra and combined choirs. The performance of the “Messiah” kicks off ONU’s holiday concert season as the Sounds of the Season will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Both events are free, but require a reserved ticket, olivet.edu/tickets.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Makerspace Drop-In – Space Exploration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limestone Library. Free. Kids in grades 2-6 can participate in a drop-in makerspace time as the library uses STEM/STEAM to explore space through games and activities. Info. 815-939-1696 or limestonelibrary.org.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Kankakee Valley Symphony Youth Orchestra fall concert, 3 p.m., Kankakee High School auditorium.

Monday, Nov. 25

Census 2020 Community Briefing, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library. Experts will be on hand to talk about major changes to the upcoming 2020 Census, including paperless surveys that can be completed online or via mobile phone. This briefing is the third in a series that will be hosted by U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly to educate the community about the importance of participating in the 2020 Census. To RSVP or for more info. 773-321-2001 or e-mail april.williams-luster@mail.house.gov.

Uke and Me: a ukulele play along group, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library. You’ve taken lessons or taught yourself how to play the ukulele. Now, you’re ready to join other players in a strum-along. Join others for a you-pick/we-pick hour of fun.

Nurse in the Kankakee Library, Free. 2 to 4 p.m. A nurse from AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, will be at the library for confidential, face-to-face meetings, or through phone or email. The nurse can help you get back on track. To schedule an appointment, call or email Deb Caise at deb.caise@amitahealthcare.org or 815-937-2480.

Monday, Nov. 25

First day for candidates to file papers in the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office for the March 17, <strong>2020, Primary Election,</strong> Filing deadline Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. Info. 815-432-6960.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Tai Chi with the Community Wellness Group, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery. Free. Meets second and fourth Tuesday of each month for an hour of Tai Chi.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Salvation Army Thanksgiving Community meal, noon to 2 p.m. Free. Salvation Army Community Center, 148 N. Harrison, Kankakee. The organization is asking for donations of turkeys and sides. There is a meal wish list at sakankakee.org.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Free Thanksgiving Day meal (reservations required by Nov. 25), Manteno American Legion, 117 N. Walnut. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To reserve a seat, call 815-468-8324.

Friday, Nov. 29

Watseka Lighted Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Theme “Homemade Christmas.” Tree lighting 6:30 p.m. next to the Watseka Post Office. Santa will meet with kids after the parade, by Walnut Street. For his Christmas season schedule in Watseka, visit watsekachamber.org. Also after the parade, communitywide home and business decorating contest until 9 p.m., $1 per vote, leave in secure ballot box with volunteer at each location. List of addresses passed out at parade.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Kankakee Valley Park District Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana, Kankakee. Homemade crafts, local vendors, cookie walk. Booth space available for $30. Info. kburton@kvpd.com or 815-939-1311.

Beecher Lions Club Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, 10 a.m., Beecher Hardware. Santa and Frosty the Snowman will be there 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn served. Frazer firs 6-8-feet $45; wreaths 22-32-inch $20-$35.

Sewing Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Library. Bring your own supplies or partially-completed projects and spend time working on them, talking with others and sharing ideas. Meets each Saturday.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Bradley Historical Society luncheon and meeting, 5 p.m., Village Grill, Schuyler Avenue, Bradley. Pay for meal on your own, reserve a set by Nov. 30 at 815-932-8979.

Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Limestone Library. Free time for kids age 6 months to 5 years (and their parents or guardians) to enjoy a mix of crafts, stories and music while developing a love for reading.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Armstrong Retiree meeting and lunch, 12:30 p.m. Family House Restaurant in Bradley.

Free spay, neuter, microchipping for pitbull terrier type dogs in the 60954 zip code (Momence), 6 a.m.-6 p.m., River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence. Free. For appt. call 630-961-8000. Transport available.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Cookie Baking and Decorating, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library, Kids in grades 6-12 learn to make sugar cookies from scratch and decorate them. Free, all supplies provided.

Friday, Dec. 6

Bradley Christmas Lighted Parade, 6:30 p.m., Broadway, Bradley.

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7

Sounds of the Season, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7., Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel, Olivet Nazarene University. Free, but each requires a reserved ticket, olivet.edu/tickets.

Bundt cake sales to benefit Manteno Library, 3-6 p.m. Dec. 6; 2-7 p.m. Dec. 7. Fundraiser features nine different cakes from a professional bakery being sold at $5 each. A portion of the proceeds go to the library.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society luncheon and meeting, noon, Beef O’Brady’s, Jewel Plaza, Route 102, Bourbonnais. Prizes, pay for meal on your own, reserve a seat by Dec. 4 at 815-932-8979.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Book Signing of “The Lord will Provide, The Life & Times of Rev. William H. Copeland Jr.,” 1:30-3:30 p.m., Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Written by the Rev. William H. Copeland Jr. with his daughter, Monica Copeland-Fountain and published by The Westside Press Publishing Company, $15. Rev. Copeland will also be celebrating his 57th preaching anniversary that day.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Day of Prayer, 9 a.m.-noon, One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Speaker: Judy Bumbul. Topic: Who is Our Lady of Guadalupe and What Does She Reveal to Us Today. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-370-6889.