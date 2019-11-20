BBCHS hires former AD as consultant

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has hired a former school official as a consultant while current athletic director Dirk Campbell remains on paid administrative leave after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him.

Mike Lehning, the school’s former athletic director before retiring in 2017, will work with interim athletic director Mike Kohl on an as-needed basis. BBCHS Superintendent Scott Wakeley said Lehning will work “an hour here and there.” He will be paid $50 per hour as a consultant.

Lehning helped coordinate an Illinois High School Association soccer event at BBCHS a few weeks ago.

Kohl, who is the school’s assistant athletic director and a physical education teacher, will receive $35 per hour when performing duties outside of his regular job.

“We are not planning on expending a large amount of money,” Wakeley said. “We want to keep our programs running and giving our kids the best opportunities possible.”

Following an interview with Campbell and the complainant last week by Chris Hammond, the school’s business manager, and principal Brian Wright, Wakely now has five days to determine whether Campbell broke school policy.

“This has nothing to do with students at all,” Wakeley said. “This is a one-time allegation from a staff member from an incident that took place outside of school, after school hours. It did not happen at a school function.

“We hope to have a resolution soon.”

Previously serving as athletic director for Rockford Lutheran High School for three years, Campbell took over as BBCHS’s athletic director in 2017.