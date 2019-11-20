Aldi headed to Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — A third Aldi grocery store is being targeted to open in the region as a new store is expected to be constructed along Illinois Route 102 in Bourbonnais.

At Monday’s Bourbonnais Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a pair of development documents needed to construct the store on 3.5 acres along Route 102.

The planned approximate 20,000-square-foot store would be located on undeveloped land between the Bourbonnais Post Office and the Burger King restaurant.

If all goes as planned, construction could begin by late spring to early summer. Heather Moore, vice president of Aldi’s Dwight division, said store construction typically takes five to six months, meaning the location would be open by late 2020.

Aldi opened its first Kankakee County store in 1983 along South Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee.

“The area has been so good to us. We have so many loyal customers,” she said.

She noted the planned store could draw customers from the Bradley store, but the new store will bring its offerings to an area which might not be shopping with them.

The store would be competing with the Jewel/Osco store along Route 102 and Kroger, located along Armour Road.

This would mark the third Aldi within the Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais metro region. Kankakee has a store on its southern edge along Schuyler Avenue and another in Bradley along Illinois Route 50 near St. George Road.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said Aldi and the village have been meeting for about a year.

Because the property has not been developed, Schore said the site would need to be checked for American Indian artifacts.

Village planner Mike Van Mill noted that no deal is complete until all documents are signed, but he feels confident the store will be built.

Much has happened with Aldi since it opened in Kankakee in 1983. The company closed that first store in the 300 block of South Schuyler in 2009 when it constructed the new 17,000-square-foot store at 2705 S. Schuyler near Interstate 57’s 308 interchange.

The company had a store in Bradley located at 1300 Locke Drive since 1991 before it built its new 17,000-square-foot store in Bradley along Route 50.