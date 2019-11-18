Five interesting facts about Owen Wilson

It’s his birthday

The popular American actor Owen Wilson turns 51 today. Owen Cunningham Wilson was born Nov. 18, 1968, in Dallas.

A sibling affair

Wilson is one of three brothers who work as professional actors. Andrew and Luke Wilson are also actors. The three moved together to Hollywood in the late 1990s to launch their careers.

Stiller a consistent collaborator

Owen Wilson and fellow actor Ben Stiller have worked together on no less than 12 films — “Night at the Museum” and its sequels, “Meet the Parents” and its sequels, “Starsky and Hutch,” the two “Zoolander” movies, “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Cable Guy,” and “Permanent Midnight.”

Writing his first love

Though Wilson is best known as an actor, he actually never wanted to act and said writing is his true passion. He co-wrote three movies with his friend, Wes Anderson — “Bottle Rocket,” “Rushmore,” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

A velvet voice

Wilson is also a talented voice actor. He has lent his voice to the “Cars” franchise as Lightning McQueen, “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and an episode of “King of the Hill.”