No action on 'gun sanctuary' measure

KANKAKEE — In January, dozens of Second Amendment supporters showed up at a Kankakee County Board committee meeting to show their support for the adoption of a symbolic resolution designating the county as a “gun sanctuary.”

The county formed a committee to look into the issue, but 10 months later, nothing has been done.

Board member Darrel Smith, R-Bonfield, said he and others have had long conversations with County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, whom they say prefers a general pro-Second Amendment resolution as opposed to one declaring a gun sanctuary.

Wheeler decides what is on the county board’s agenda, but Smith said he does not believe Wheeler is standing in the way of the resolution.

Earlier this year, the Illinois State Rifle Association reported that 57 of the state’s 102 counties had adopted gun sanctuary resolutions.

Such resolutions are a statement to state lawmakers that counties oppose what they see as unconstitutional gun laws. The use of the word “sanctuary” is in reaction to “sanctuary cities,” which ban local police from enforcing immigration laws.

Doug Duncan, owner of Bordertown Guns in Momence, said he supports the idea of Kankakee County becoming a gun sanctuary.

“I think if the state is at some point to supersede the value the Second Amendment gets us, then a gun sanctuary [resolution] is definitely needed in Kankakee County,” Duncan said.

At a later county board meeting in January, member Colton Ekhoff, R-Grant Park, asked the county board to take up the resolution. Wheeler suggested that Ekhoff and others form a subcommittee to provide the language for the resolution. Ekhoff and members Jim Byrne, Darrel Smith and Steve Liehr, all Republicans, agreed to join the group.

Ekhoff declined to comment on the issue. Liehr didn’t return a message.

Smith said the subcommittee was aiming for a full county board vote by year’s end on the resolution.

“It’s not a dead issue,” Smith said. “We plan on moving on this in the next few weeks. There is a lot of support for it. ... I want to see the resolution presented and have the board vote on it. I don’t get paid to appease anyone except my constituents.”

Byrne said in an interview that while the resolution was important, the county has been dealing with weighty budget matters.

“Kankakee County is very pro-Second Amendment. This isn’t Cook County,” Byrne said. “The resolution is a symbolic gesture. The Second Amendment still exists, and no one is taking guns away. If they were, you’d better believe we would do something.”

Earlier this year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill requiring the licensing of gun dealers in Illinois, which gun enthusiasts say is unnecessary because the federal government already handles that function.

Most of the counties that have passed the resolution are in southern and central Illinois and typically vote Republican in presidential elections. Neighboring Iroquois County was the first to adopt it.

All but six of Kankakee County’s 28 board members are Republican.