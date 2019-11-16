Jack Klasey: A park for the birds?

“Bird Park” … is that some kind of sanctuary for flying creatures, a spot where folks with binoculars and notebooks can observe and list different avian species?

Not really. While it does provide habitat for feathered creatures, Bird Park — like most of the facilities managed by the Kankakee Valley Park District — was named for a person or family (Cobb, Beckman, Alpiner, Small, Jeffers, Goselin, to name a few).

The official name of the facility, which stretches along the west bank of the Kankakee River between Station Street and the Penn Central railroad tracks, is Worth W. Bird Park.

In June 1926, Bird donated the 30 acres that make up most of the current park to the Kankakee park district. The property included the large, water-filled quarry that is the park’s most distinctive feature, and a smaller, shallower quarry at its north end. Two smaller tracts of land north of the Bird property were acquired by the park district in 1928. An area along the river between the Bird property and the railroad tracks, which had once been the site of a meat-packing plant, was acquired through condemnation proceedings, and so was a small tract of farmland along Wall Street.

Worth W. Bird was a prominent Kankakee businessman whose parents had settled here in 1851, two years before Kankakee County was formed. The fifth of seven children, he grew up on the family farm; in 1872, at the age of 23, he married and began farming on his own.

Three years later, Bird embarked on a new career, opening a stone quarry on the west bank of the Kankakee River. At that time, quarrying was a major industry in Kankakee, with a number of companies shaping local limestone into blocks for building, crushing stone for road paving or railroad ballast or heating stone in kilns to produce lime for mortar and cement.

The business prospered under Bird’s direction, making him a wealthy man. In 1893, after nearly two decades as a quarryman, Bird decided to retire. He leased the business to the Brayton and Kerr Quarry Company, which operated it until sometime in the early 1900s. When he donated the property, Bird attached one condition: the park district was required to pay to Bird, his brother and the brother’s wife, an annuity of $500 per year for life. Bird himself received only one payment: He died the year after donating the park land.

Bird Park would represent a major step forward for the park district. At that time, it operated Riverview (now Cobb) Park, South Side (now Jeffers) Park, a strip of land along River Street known as South Schuyler Park (no longer in existence) and a children’s playground at what now is Alpiner Park. In 1928, voters approved a $100,000 bond issue to develop both Bird and Alpiner parks.

A Chicago architect, Jacob L. Crane Jr., developed extensive plans for the two parks, which the Kankakee Daily Republican assured its readers “will cause two of the city’s waste places to blossom as a rose and become a joy forever to the city’s population.”

The main quarry was to be developed as a scenic lake, with stone observation towers at several points, a boathouse, a bandstand and a pavilion with a lakeside terrace. To the north, a smaller, shallower quarry would become a swimming pool with a sand beach, raft, “springboard and diving rock” and a bathhouse.

Unfortunately, most of the plan was never carried out (possibly because of the Great Depression which began in 1929). The swimming beach did become a reality, but was relocated to the larger quarry. From 1928 until 1931, the Bird Park “swimming hole” was a very popular destination for local families each summer. It was shut down in 1931, however, when the State Board of Health declared the water unsafe for swimming. The park district would not have a public swimming pool again until 1950, when a modern pool opened across the river in Legion Park (that pool closed in 1989).

The park was cut in half in 1958, when the Court Street bridge opened, although a broad underpass was included to connect the two parts. The southern section, containing the large quarry, is developed with a playground and picnic areas, as well as the park district’s administration building. Although swimming is not allowed, the quarry is a popular fishing spot and is used for scuba diving.

The northern portion of the park includes a youth baseball diamond along the Wall Street side, the Don Palzer bandshell (at the filled-in smaller quarry), where the Kankakee Municipal Band holds summer concerts, and a boat launching ramp.

Local History Trivia:

The stretch of river where Bird Park is located was the site of an important transportation operation in pioneer days. What was it?

Answer: In the 1840s and early 1850s, there were no bridges across the river in what is now Kankakee County. “Uncle Jimmy” Lamb, who owned the land that eventually became Bird Park, operated a small ferry boat at that location to carry travelers across the waterway. Wooden hooks were used to pull the ferry boat along a heavy rope stretched across the river. In the early 1850s, Lamb sold his land on the west bank of the river to Friend C. Bird, the father of Worth W. Bird.