Dr. Walters receives Athena Award

The Athena Leadership Award is presented to a woman, or man, for attaining professional excellence, community service and actively assisting women in their achievement of professional excellence and leadership skills. Those are just some of the qualities attributed to this year’s recipient, Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Dr. Genevra Walters.

Dr. Walters received the Athena Leadership Award during the Leading Ladies luncheon hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and its Women in Networking committee. The event, presented by CSL Behring, was Thursday at the Kankakee Country Club.

Athena awards are presented in 500 communities across the U.S. and around the world. More than 7,000 have been awarded since 1982. The first Athena Leadership Award was presented in Kankakee County in 1982.

“Our Athena Leadership Award recipient [Dr. Walters] portrays strength, courage and wisdom,” said Mary Thomson, of Hospice of Kankakee Valley and a WIN committee member who presented the award. “She is an outstanding leader who shares her skills with many organizations. She is a role model for all ages.”

Dr. Walter’s commented, “This award belongs to all in the community.”

“I didn’t choose to be born here, but I chose to stay here. I made a good choice,” she said. “Despite of our differences, this is a wonderful place to live.”

She began her professional career as a social worker in the Kankakee district. She later served as an assistant principal and then principal.

In 2001, Dr. Walters began working at SPEED S.E.J.A. District in Chicago Heights and later moved into the position of superintendent. In 2014, she was appointed superintendent of Kankakee School District.

Dr. Walters graduated from Kankakee High School in 1986. She attended the University of Illinois at Chicago for both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work. She completed an educational doctorate at Illinois State University.

Athena Young Professional award

This year’s Athena Young Professional award was presented to local attorney Claire Chaplinski. The award is presented to an individual under the age of 40 honored as an emerging leader who demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in their profession.

“She inspires women to attain their full potential and is clearly a role model for women, professionally and personally,” said Thomson.

Chaplinksi has been an attorney for nearly seven years. She also serves on the Hospice of Kankakee Valley board, the KC-CASA bylaws and policy committee, is the Kankakee County Bar Association vice president and serves as the legal counsel for Kankakee Community College and the villages of Herscher and Essex.

She is also is actively involved in Law Day and Society of Women in Law and helps raise money for scholarships for young women wanting to further their education in law or as a paralegal.

She and her husband, Mike Saineghi, have two children, Vera and Lila.

WIN scholarships

This year’s WIN scholarship recipients were Christine Case, of Kankakee, and Nicole Olson, of Hercher,

Case is the librarian at Kennedy Middle School in Kankakee. She is currently working toward a master’s degree in library and information science at University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

Olson is a juvenile clerk at the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office. She is pursuing a degree in the paralegal assistant program at Kankakee Community College.

The WIN scholarship is open to women who live or work in Kankakee County, are going back to college to re-train, complete a degree or certificate program, improve skills needed in the workplace or to complete an advanced degree. WIN was developed and created to provide networking opportunities to all women. Their mission is to empower professional and personal relationships for women through specific programs and service opportunities.

“Today’s luncheon is a special event filled with achievements and accomplishments. As I look around the room, all the men and women here today are passionate about our community,” said Melissa Tanner, CSL Behring and WIN committee member. “Together, we can achieve so many goals. Let us continue on their journey together. Because together, we are unstoppable.”