CSL hosts 'topping-out' ceremony

It was just a steel beam. But it also was far more than just a steel beam.

<strong>CSL Behring</strong> recently hosted a topping-out ceremony at its <strong>Bourbonnais Township</strong> manufacturing facility to mark the tallest beam — some 177 feet at its highest point — added to the new construction project.

The topping-out ceremony included raising the customary tree atop the construction site, an ancient tradition which commemorates construction reaching its highest point.

When complete, <strong>Building 33A</strong> will become a nearly 200,000-square-foot base fractionation facility. Construction began in March and is expected to be completed by May 2021.

“This project will enhance and extend the lives of millions and millions of patients,” said <strong>Chris Abell</strong>, director of CSL’s project management office.

So what is <strong>base factionation</strong>?

<strong>Plasma</strong> contains a large variety of proteins, including albumin, immunoglobulins and clotting proteins such as fibrinogen. Base fractionation is the process to separate and collect the proteins from the plasma for therapeutic use. It is a multi-step process wherein a different protein is removed at each stage of the process.

Construction project team members signed the beam to signify their involvement. The beam also was used to show support for two boys in the <strong>Kankakee</strong> community suffering from brain cancer. A sign depicting a pink ribbon in recognition of breast cancer awareness also was included for one of the iron worker’s family members battling the disease.

“CSL is a large part of this community and, as a team, we felt it was important to show our support for our most vulnerable community members,” said <strong>Rachel Miles</strong>, senior project manager.

• • •

<strong>Brad Kuntz</strong>, a downtown Kankakee businessman who is the project manager and IT services director for <strong>Converging Networks Group</strong>, 143 N. Schuyler Ave., is the newest president of the <strong>Kankakee Development Corporation</strong>.

Kuntz, 41, of <strong>Bourbonnais</strong> and a 1997 graduated of <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School</strong>, was elected to the two-year term at Tuesday’s annual KDC Board meeting.

Converging Networks is owned by <strong>Jerry Kuntz</strong>, Brad’s father. Brad has been with the company since 2003.

Several years ago, the expanding business was looking for a new home as it was outgrowing its location at 401 S. Dearborn Ave. Ownership was looking at leaving the city until they toured the downtown location along <strong>North Schuyler Avenue</strong>.

So, what are Kuntz’s thoughts about downtown Kankakee?

“I want to help make this area be a 24-hour a day, seven-day-a-week destination. We’ve made great strides,” he said.

Kuntz is succeeding <strong>Chris Curtis</strong>, who served the past four years as KDC president.

Kuntz said the new streetscape along north and south Schuyler Avenue is a great upgrade and believes they can spark growth. He also applauded the addition of the much-debated Schuyler bike lanes.

He would like to see downtown incentives used by existing businesses, but believes there is momentum in downtown Kankakee.

Asked his thoughts on the early discussion of bringing a residential component to the <strong>PNC Bank</strong> building, he said, “Residential growth is definitely in the future in our downtown as it is in downtown’s across the country. But time will tell as to what this concept is. Our downtown is primarily a business district, but it can certainly can become a night and weekend spot,” he said.

Prior to taking the president’s position, Kuntz served as KDC’s marketing committee chairman. He has been a KDC board member for 10 years.

<strong>David Baron,</strong> of Kankakee, was appointed the marketing committee chairman.

<strong>Scott Smith</strong> is the organization’s vice president, and <strong>Matt Olszewski</strong> is its treasurer. Other officers are: <strong>Scott Franco</strong>, secretary; <strong>Allison Beasley</strong>, events partnership; and <strong>Terrance Hooper</strong>, landscaping.