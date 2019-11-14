Local screening features early education documentary

A special film screening of “No Small Matter” will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Franco Conference Center, 500 W. Court St., Kankakee. The screening is sponsored by Project SUN, YWCA and AMITA Health St. Mary’s in Kankakee.

“No Small Matter” is the first feature documentary to explore early childhood education.

The documentary is built from stories of real children, families and teachers illustrating the impact of high-quality early childhood experiences. It features parents who are struggling to do the best for their kids, teachers who model what early childhood education classrooms should and could be like, and children learning and developing in real time.

The film is also grounded in science, opening up the “black box” of what’s happening inside children’s brains with animation and the voices of scientists, physicians and early childhood education experts.

Refreshments will be provided. RSVP by Monday to Augustina@cfkrv.org.— Daily Journal staff report