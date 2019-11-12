Halted harvest: Corn still in the fields as first snow hits

A snow drift meets an unharvested corn field in rural Bourbonnais on Monday as the cold, windy weather brought frigid temperatures and icy roads. The field belongs to Bourbonnais resident Larry Blanchette and is still farmed by family, his son Brian said.

“We’re worried about the stalks falling down,” Brian said. “And hoping it doesn’t get too much colder.”

For the week ending Nov. 3, there were 2.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Heartland Regional Field Office. Statewide, the average temperature was 39 degrees, 11.8 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.19 inches, 0.37 inches above normal.

Corn harvested for grain was at 58 percent, compared to 92 percent last year, and 88 percent for the five-year average. Soybean harvest was 77 percent complete, compared to 91 percent last year, and 91 percent for the five-year average.