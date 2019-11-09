Five interesting facts about Veterans Day

Original name different

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I.

11 a relevant number

Veterans Day occurs on Nov. 11 every year in the United States in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I. It will be celebrated again this coming Monday.

Ike changed name

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

A temporary change

In 1968, the Uniform Holidays Bill was passed by Congress, which moved the celebration of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October. The law went into effect in 1971, but in 1975, President Gerald Ford returned Veterans Day to Nov. 11 because of the important historical significance of the date.

Patriotic places

As of 2017, the top three states with the highest percentage of veterans were Alaska, Maine and Montana, respectively.

<strong>Source:</strong> history.com