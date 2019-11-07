Veterans Day ceremony planned

The Kankakee County Veterans Council will hold the 2019 Veterans Day ceremony at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. It will be near Gov. Small Memorial Park.

Stanely Olenjack, chairman of the Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission, will be the master of ceremonies. This year’s ceremony will include the posting of the nation’s colors and the council members’ organizational unit flags.

Deacon Joe Cotugno, of St. George, will give the invocation and Tim Rehmer will sing the National Anthem and other music selections during the program, along with Nan Havens, who will be entertaining with musical selections before the program starts.

Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will give a Veterans Day message. The guest speaker will be Kenneth Brooks, a decorated Vietnam veteran and commander of the local Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34 in Bourbonnais.

David Allen Jr., adjutant of the Department of Illinois Marine Corps League, will recite “Unknown Soldier.”

Closing ceremonies will include the “Face to the East” poem, recited by Olenjack and a live rifle volley by the Veterans Council Rifle Squad to commemorate the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month and the end of World War I. Taps will be played by Emma Caise, of Bradley.

The public is welcome. Seating will be provided at the indoor event.

The Kankakee Veterans Council organizations are Kankakee American Legion Post 85, St. George American Legion Post 1164, Kankakee Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34, Kankakee Marine Corps League Detachment 1253, Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission and Kankakee Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2857.

• WHAT: Kankakee County Veterans Council's 2019 Veterans Day ceremony

• WHEN: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11

• WHERE: Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee,near Gov. Small Memorial Park.