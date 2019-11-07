Crash claims life of Cissna Park man

CISSNA PARK — Kevin T. Hansen, 28, of Cissna Park, died from injuries he sustained in a Tuesday crash with a farm implement.

Hansen was driving on Illinois Route 49 in Iroquois County when he rear-ended a grain wagon being pulled by a tractor. The crash occurred at 6:19 p.m. at 979N Road, 4 miles north of Cissna Park.

Hansen was pronounced dead at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, according to Illinois State Police District 21. The driver of the tractor, a 63-year-old man from Onarga, was transported to Hoopeston Hospital with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation by state police indicated the tractor driver was turning onto his farm property pulling two loaded grain wagons when the crash occurred.