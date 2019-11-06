Fights, big crowd bring police to Kankakee H.S.

KANKAKEE — Officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies converged on Kankakee High School after a fight broke out as school was dismissed today.

Kankakee School Superintendent Generva Walters said early indications had less than 10 individuals fighting. She said they still were in the process of getting all the details, including what caused the fights.

A large crowd of students ran out of the school to see what was going on.

Officers were dispatched at 2:20 p.m.

“We had multiple fights, and we are looking at video to see what happened,” Walters told the Daily Journal.

Walters already was in the building on another manner when the incident occurred.

“It was chaotic but I never felt I wasn’t safe. I was really, really angry with the students who were watching,” Walters said.

Walters had a hold of one of the alleged combatants. She said he was complying with her.

However, fellow students kept coming up to him asking what happened.

“That was the problem (with most of the students),” she said. “There will be consequences whether you were fighting or watching. People will be upset but you need to talk to them about going in the opposite direction.”