Five interesting about Matthew McConaughey

It’s his birthday

Critically acclaimed actor Matthew McConaughey turns 50 today. Matthew David McConaughey was born Nov. 4, 1969, in Uvalde, Texas.

A true Texan?

Despite being a native Texan, McConaughey is a huge fan of the Washington Redskins, not the two NFL teams based in Dallas and Houston.

Made debut in ‘Dazed’

McConaughey first gained notice for his breakout role in the coming-of-age comedy “Dazed and Confused’’ (1993). He played Wooderson, a young adult who hung out with high school students years younger than his character.

An Oscar winner

In “Dallas Buyers Club’’ (2013), he portrayed Ron Woodroof, a rodeo rider who discovers he has AIDS and struggles to get treatment. His performance earned McConaughey the Academy Award for Best Actor.

A very wealthy man

McConaughey has an estimated net worth of $95 million.