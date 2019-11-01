Police investigating Bourbonnais carjacking

BOURBONNAIS — A man was sitting in a rental vehicle Thursday morning when two men robbed him at gunpoint in his driveway, police said.

Bourbonnais police are investigating an alleged carjacking that occurred about 6:45 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Winston Drive.

The victim told police two black men wearing black clothing approached the vehicle and drew handguns. They forced the victim out of the vehicle and drove east, Bourbonnais Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said.

The rental vehicle is a blue 2019 Ford Fusion with a Wisconsin license plate. The license plate number is AFR7844.

The Bourbonnais Police Department is seeking information regarding the robbery. Those with information can email Det. Jason Sztuba at sztubaj@villageofbourbonnais.com or send the department a Facebook message.

