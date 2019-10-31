Five things to do this weekend

St. Rose cash bash

St. Rose of Lima Chapel will hold its second annual cash bash from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall in downtown Kankakee. A $100 ticket entitles two guests to a buffet dinner and selected drinks. Prizes ranging from $200 to $4,000 will be spread among winning ticket holders. There also will be other games of chance and entertainment provided by Jerry Downs, of The Silhouettes. All proceeds benefit the chapel. Call 815-573-5455 for more details.

Great Mouse Race

The River Valley Special Recreation Association Foundation fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Those who attend can wager “mouse money’’ on the racing rodents and proceeds go to a good cause. Cost is $20 per ticket. Call 815-933-7336 for details.

Artisan Faire

The Kankakee County Museum will host its ninth annual Artisan Faire from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Juried fine art will be on display, and there will be a craft show and sale. Admission if free. Lunch will be available for purchase. Call 815-932-5279 for details.

CCR tribute

The Travelin’ Band, The Ultimate Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute will visit the Majestic Theatre in downtown Kankakee Saturday night. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Call 815-602-8555 for details.

High school football playoffs

Eight area teams begin postseason play this weekend with two games set for Friday and six scheduled Saturday. Local contests will take place at Wilmington on Friday, and Watseka, Peotone, Coal City, Central of Clifton and Kankakee Saturday. Check the Sport section for particulars.