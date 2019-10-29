Sheriff names animal control official

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County’s sheriff last week named his proposed replacement of the animal control official who is being removed effective Dec. 1.

At a county meeting, Sheriff Mike Downey recommended the appointment of Kari Laird as the new administrator. She is now the office manager of the sheriff’s department’s emergency management agency.

In September, the county board transferred management of the animal control department to the sheriff as of Dec. 1. As part of that action, the county board voted to remove 20-year animal control employee Julie Boudreau, the agency’s director.

County board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, who spearheaded the animal control changes, never stated publicly why he sought Boudreau’s removal.

In recommending Laird, the sheriff said he wanted someone he could trust and knew would do a great job. He said the department would send Laird to animal control training.

After Downey announced his selection at the county board’s executive committee meeting, Wheeler said, “We’re hitting the ground running with competent leadership.”

For the time being, the sheriff said, Laird would split her time between her current job and her new one.

The county board’s executive committee approved Laird’s selection in a unanimous voice vote. The full county board is expected to vote on her appointment next month.

The county is considering phasing out the shelter portion of the animal control operation, with officials saying private shelters could handle that duty. Wheeler said he wanted the department to focus on violations of animal welfare laws.

The county board’s planned changes to animal control drew opposition at September’s county board meeting, with protesters saying they were being rushed through without careful consideration.

Private shelters and others, however, indicated they supported the changes.