Official: City should hire local firms

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Alderman Chris Curtis, who is running as a Republican for mayor, says the city should strive to hire firms from inside Kankakee County for engineering and legal services.

Instead, the city has often paid firms in Chicago and the suburbs to handle that work, he said.

Casting aside the past practice of employing in-house lawyers, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, who was elected in 2017, has hired an outside law firm from the suburbs.

The city’s current law firm is Evergreen Park-based Odelson & Sterk, which does work for many municipalities.

The city’s main engineering firm is Bourbonnais-based Piggush Engineering, but some jobs have been given to out-of-county companies. For instance, Curtis said, an engineering contract for $600,000 was given to the Burke firm from suburban Rosemont, despite a local firm’s bid.

The difference in grades between the two firms was less than 2 percent, Curtis said.

“Why wouldn’t you pick the local one to keep the money in town?” the alderman said.

As another example, a firm from suburban Woodridge was given a $110,000 engineering contract, even though a local firm bid on the project, he said.

“Our local chamber of commerce says for every $1 spent locally, there is a return of $7 in local economic impact,” Curtis said. “The people at local firms work here, eat here, shop here. No offense to firms up north, but they do their work and go home.”

He also said he would like to return to the practice of having in-house attorneys. The current law firm, he said, is “very competent, but we are spending a lot of money on this law firm when we could hire a full-time attorney in-house.”

“By working here full time, you get a pulse of what’s going on in the community. You get that when you work here 40 hours a week,” Curtis said. “If I were mayor and the city had its own attorney, I could just walk across the hall and we could deal with an issue immediately.”

Wells-Armstrong has contended it helps the city to hire a firm with a range of attorneys with specialties in different areas of municipal law.

Curtis is the only announced candidate for mayor in the April 2021 election. Wells-Armstrong, a Democrat, has not announced her plans for a re-election bid, but is expected to seek a second term.