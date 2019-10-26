Fire chief defends city inspections

KANKAKEE — A top Kankakee fire official inspected a haunted house that he was involved in, praising it for an “excellent job” in fire prevention. The state later found dozens of violations.

Asked whether the official’s inspection was a conflict of interest, the fire chief initially said he was not sure, but later defended the independence of the city’s inspectors.

Documents obtained by the Daily Journal this week showed that Kankakee Fire Department Capt. Mike Casagrande inspected the Haunted Factory in 2017 and 2018 at the old General Foods Plant. The records show he found no serious violations of fire codes.

Using a form letter, Casagrande wrote to the organizers, “We would like to commend you for the excellent job of fire prevention that is being carried out on your premises and for your cooperation with us.”

The notice was sent to the nonprofit American Center for Emergency Response and Education, or ACERE, where Casagrande served as the secretary-treasurer for several years until 2018. He was so involved with ACERE that the group’s tax documents online include Casagrande’s personal mailing address.

About six years ago, ACERE took possession of the 130,000-square-foot former General Foods mill, with the aim of holding training for emergency responders from across the country.

In an interview with Fire Chief Damon Schuldt this week, the Daily Journal asked whether it was a conflict of interest for Casagrande to inspect a building owned by a group where he held a leadership role. The chief said he was not sure, but in a later email, he wrote, “I would retract that and state that our inspectors are capable of giving independent inspections. They are a dedicated staff who work with local businesses to ensure compliance.”

Casagrande was present during the interview with Schuldt.

In 2015, 2016 and 2019, lower-ranking firefighters performed the inspections of the Haunted Factory. They, too, issued the same form letter praising ACERE for its “excellent job.”

Asked about those inspections, Schuldt said the lower-ranking members of the department were not pressured to give the haunted house a passing grade because a superior was involved.

Casagrande said he followed the same standards for the inspection of General Foods as he does every other place he inspects. He said the group failed to pass the annual inspections in the first go-around, but corrected issues the second time.

“I take the job of fire inspector quite seriously,” he said. “My integrity is more important than any haunted house.”

He is a certified fire inspector.

“We only have two assigned inspectors (in the department),” Casagrande said. “I made the recommendation that we have the state fire marshal do the inspection.”

Last month, the state fire marshal’s investigation of the General Foods plant found, among other things, that all exits but one were barricaded shut, the sprinkler system was out of date, a fire alarm system needed to be installed, the electrical system was in “deplorable condition,” and all the fire extinguishers were dated 1999.

In the interview, Schuldt said the state fire marshal’s office notified his office that it received word about problems in the General Foods plant. The issues had been a topic of conversation on local Facebook pages for months.

In a Sept. 9 response to the state’s concerns, Schuldt formally requested the state fire marshal inspect the building. After the marshal’s office issued its report, the Kankakee Fire Department ordered the building to close its doors. It reopened a couple weeks ago after a subsequent inspection.

Schuldt said his department’s interpretation of state marshal policies was that the haunted house was exempt from automatic sprinkler protection and smoke detection requirements because it had openings in walls to allow heat or smoke to dissipate.

But he said the state had a different view. The state fire marshal’s office did not return a call for comment.

Schuldt took exception to the Daily Journal’s citing of the portion of the state marshal’s report stating that fire extinguishers were dated 1999. He said the haunted house organizers brought in extinguishers during the event, but they were not there during the state fire marshal’s inspection.

‘A STAND-UP GUY’

Casagrande is highly regarded in the local firefighter community for his inspections.

“Mike is a stand-up guy,” said Jim Keener, interim chief of the Bradley Fire Department and deputy chief of the Bourbonnais Fire Department. “I have never known him to take any shortcuts when it comes to fire safety. He is one of the top guys in the county when it comes to that.”

In some other realms, inspectors are removed from situations where apparent conflicts of interest exist. At the Kankakee Health Department, restaurant inspectors are swapped out when they are related to owners.

“Many years ago, there was an inspector who had a parent who owned a facility. That person was taken off that particular site, so as not to allow any favoritism,” said John Bevis, the department’s administrator.

In previous years, the fire department had a fire truck on hand most days of the haunted house. The fire chief said ACERE was allowed to use an older, reserve fire engine while an off-duty member of the department was present. There was no charge for this.

In an email two weeks ago, Schuldt said the department evaluates requests for such services on a case-by-case basis. As examples, he said a fire truck has been on hand for city fireworks shows, local high school bonfires and a local school that needed help filling drums with water to anchor tents for a public event.

All of those examples were for government entities, except Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

Asked about other cases where nongovernmental bodies received such help, Schuldt said he could think of none. He said the fire truck is not at the haunted house this year because ACERE has not requested one.

A SEPARATE GROUP?

In an earlier interview, Casagrande distanced himself from the haunted house, saying a separate group handles the event. The Daily Journal has found evidence that such a group exists, but it is not formally incorporated. At least some of the proceeds, perhaps a majority, go to ACERE, those involved say.

Two former members of the separate group’s board have publicly questioned where the money from the haunted house has gone, saying the board’s leadership has refused to provide that information.

Casagrande and the other three local members of the ACERE board left the group late last year, transferring leadership to four suburban Lake County residents. The new president, Alex Paterakis, the owner of an airsoft equipment business, has held airsoft competitions at the General Foods plant.

By Paterakis’ account, proceeds from these games, which involve participants shooting opponents with plastic projectiles, go back to ACERE. He has provided no documentation to the Daily Journal to that effect.

Despite Casagrande’s assertion that the haunted house group is separate, Paterakis has handled inquiries about the event. And the city’s dealings regarding the fire inspections have been with ACERE, not any other group.