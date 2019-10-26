Expanding on growth goal of new chamber director

Emily Poff is the new executive director of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

On the job for five months, she was recruited to apply for the position while working for the United Way of Kankakee County. Only 26, she brings youth, enthusiasm and a love of the community to her job.

She takes over a growing organization.

The chamber welcomed 90 new members in 2018 and did a record 41 ribbon cuttings last year.

We asked Poff about the chamber. Questions were posed by Phil Angelo for Think. Poff provided the answers. Both are edited for length and continuity.

<strong>How are Business After Hours or Before Hours coming? Do you need businesses to sign up?</strong>

We are all full for 2019, but will be having sign-ups soon for 2020. Business Before and After Hours usually are popular because they bring a lot of people to your site. The main thing the business has to do is to provide refreshments. Businesses can sign up by calling the chamber.

<strong>And you have some annual events coming up.</strong>

On Oct. 30 (this coming Wednesday), we will have our State of Kankakee County breakfast at the Knights of Columbus. Leaders from various sectors of the county will speak, including Kankakee County Board Chair Andy Wheeler; Tim Nugent, of the Economic Alliance; Ladonna Russell, of the Workforce Development Board; Staci Wilken, of the Convention and Visitors Bureau; Chad Miller, of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau; Nicole Smolkovich, of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley; and myself, representing the chamber.

On Nov. 14, we will have our Leading Ladies Luncheon at the Kankakee Country Club, where we give out the Athena Award (honoring excellence and community service). We rotate the Athena Award with the 40 under 40 presentation, doing each every other year.

Our annual awards ceremony will be Dec. 4 at Adventure Commons in Bradley. There will be awards for the best new business, the best large business, the best small business and the best nonprofit, along with awards in technology and innovation.

<strong>Do you still do Tastefest, the sampling of area restaurants?</strong>

That is now in the planning stage — for January.

<strong>How is membership doing?</strong>

Very well. We have 420 members. We are a tiered membership organization. (The four levels are Business Basic, Business, Partner and Investor). The chamber organizes and sponsors several business organizations: Women in Networking; Young Professionals (under 40); Kankakee County Ambassadors (volunteers willing to help the chamber); the Black Business Council; and the Kankakee County Restaurant Council, which helps to plan the Tastefest.

The chamber is a great way for you to be connected to the community. There is a lot of potential for growth. Not even half of the businesses are members. You membership is valuable and cost effective.

<strong>Do you have to be a Kankakee County business to belong to the chamber?</strong>

We have several businesses outside the borders of Kankakee County who do business here.

<strong>One of the jobs of the chamber is to represent the best of Kankakee County. What do you think our strengths are as a community?</strong>

All of the agencies in the community work so well together. Kankakee County is the perfect size. We are large enough to have great resources, but small enough so that you can know all the key people who get things done.

We also have great resources in Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University. I would not be here if it wasn’t for Olivet.

<strong>What new initiatives are being planned for the chamber?</strong>

We want to provide more practical educational opportunities for our members. We will have a customer service seminar in the spring, partnering with the Manteno Chamber. David Aaker will be the guest speaker. (Aaker is known as the Father of Modern Branding.)

Our members have expressed an interest in learning about better customer service. They say it is something employees need help with.

We also will have a seminar in dealing with active shooters. It’s an unfortunate trend, but something we all need to be aware of. Another seminar will be in using social media. Social media is an important part of running a successful business today.

<strong>Explain the Monday Minute on your website.</strong>

That was begun by my predecessor, Barbi Brewer-Watson. It is a one-minute video, a preview of the week designed to keep chamber members in the know. Brian Prairie, of Ravenspring Creative, does it.

<strong>What is the best part of your job?</strong>

I love meeting so many businesspeople and working to find ways that the chamber can help them be successful. I love that we have so much to celebrate here and it is exciting to see growth in our county.

<strong>Have you had any inspirations in your career?</strong>

Barbi Brewer-Watson has taught me a lot and has always been available to help. Amy LaFine has been one of my mentors. She was the interim United Way director and a huge community advocate. She has an amazing work ethic and gives her best in everything.

<strong>This is not an easy time for local businesses as they compete against the dot com delivery services. Why should people shop local?</strong>

Because when they shop local, they are supporting someone’s dream.