Farmers come out in force to help

GRANT PARK — One neighbor used a simple explanation to explain the local effort to help a family with their harvest: “Because showing up is what you do.”

And showing up is what residents did. They harvested 150 acres of soybeans for the family of Grant Park’s Donald Barrie.

Barrie, 59, died Oct. 14, in a single-vehicle crash while driving north on North 9000E Road at East 6716N Road. He was operating a tractor-trailer full of soybeans.

Barrie was a bus driver for the Grant Park School District for more than a quarter century and farmed with his brother, Chuck Barrie, his entire life.

Friends and family came in force to harvest the crop Sunday, bringing eight combines, at least five tractors and grain carts, six semis and donated fuel from Farm Supply.

All the soybeans were harvested within a couple hours.

“When news hit our small town of Grant Park, everyone reached out to our family with an outpouring of love and support for our family,” the family said in a statement. “The selfless act from all the farmers goes to show that love for each other, including your neighbors, is not dead. Growing up in a small farm town community, our family has become close to all local farmers and we consider most not only as good neighbors or friends but family.”