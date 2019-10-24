Money for Route 50 OK'd

Department of Transportation's planned projects in area from 2020 to 2025:

<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY</strong>

<strong>• Interstate 57:</strong> $66 million to resurface 22 miles, bridge repairs, bridge deck overlay and more improvements from Ford County line to U.S. 24.

<strong>GRUNDY COUNTY</strong>

<strong>• Interstate 55:</strong> $22 million for resurfacing seven miles, bridge repairs, bridge deck overlay and other improvements from Gardner Road to the Will County line.

<strong>• Interstate 55:</strong> $14.8 million for reconstruction, bridge replacement at Illinois 47 interchange in Dwight.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY</strong>

<strong>• Interstate 57:</strong> $43 million for resurfacing 12.8 miles, new bridge deck, bridge repairs, bridge deck overlay, bridge replacement and other improvements from Clifton to the Kankakee River bridges.

<strong>• Interstate 57:</strong> $36.9 million for reconstruction, bridge replacement and more improvements from Norfolk railroad structures at Illinois 17 to south of Waldron Road.

<strong>• Armour Road:</strong> $5.7 million for bridge replacement over the Canadian National Railroad west of Illinois 50.

KANKAKEE — State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, voted earlier this year against a bill increasing the gas tax and funding $45 billion in road projects, but said this week she was “excited” to announce her district’s projects.

“I voted against raising taxes for the capital bill because Illinois families are already overtaxed,” she said in a news release Tuesday. “The people deserve more than two days to consider and vote on such an astronomical spending plan with money the state did not have to spend, but wanted to generate through a myriad of tax increases.

“However, this vote did not stop me from fighting to get capital projects for the taxpayers of the 79th District in the Rebuild Illinois Plan,” she said.

Parkhurst’s news release drew criticism from commenters on Capitol Fax, a closely watched blog about state government.

One called the legislator the “poster child of the modern GOP — I want stuff but I don’t want to pay for it,” adding, “I would like my party back instead of its current incarnation as the Grand Order of Old Freeriders.”

A few defended Parkhurst.

“Once the bill passes, it’s vital that reps work to get those dollars spread out equitably,” another commenter wrote. “All of the taxpayers are paying for this.”

In her release, Parkhurst said she advocated for projects to improve safety of local roads and bridges and accommodate growth in the area. She said she was “happy to report” many such projects were included in the state Department of Transportation’s multi-year plan.

One of the biggest is $8.5 million to improve efficiency at the intersection of Illinois Route 50 and Armour Road. This area has been marred by traffic jams, especially during shift changes at CSL Behring, Kankakee County’s largest manufacturing employer.

The project includes adding turn lanes, removing the four-way stop sign at CSL Behring and replacing it with a stoplight, and coordinating stoplights on Armour Road and Illinois Route 50 to improve the flow of traffic, according to Parkhurst’s news release. The first part of the project is slated for 2020.

Another project for $11.5 million will reconstruct the bridge at Exit 308 on Interstate 57 in Kankakee, which is expected to start in 2020.

In Grundy County, there will be a $22 million project on Interstate 55 to improve the road and bridges from Gardner Road to the Will County line.