Momence 'in awe' over 'Fargo' filming

Filming for Season 4 of “Fargo” continued Wednesday in downtown Momence. Film crews created a dirt overlay on Washington Street to portray Kansas City in the 1950s.

“The community was in awe over it,” Mayor Chuck Steele said. “Everyone was coming downtown, watching them film. It puts the spotlight on the community.”

Steele, who has become more of a fan of the TV show, said film crews will return to the area at least one more time. The behind-the-scenes look at the show’s production has enlightened him.

“I was watching TV the other night. I can’t watch it the same now,” he said. “You see the smallest stuff that goes into shooting a show. There are days of preparation that go into just a small scene.”