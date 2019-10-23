Governors State to present ‘The Laramie Project’

Governors State University is preparing for their upcoming performance of “The Laramie Project.”

The play is a dramatic rendition of the real story of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard, a University of Wyoming student who was kidnapped, beaten and left to die tied to a fence just outside of Laramie, Wyo., in 1998.

“The Laramie Project” covers Shepard’s death, the aftermath of the hate crime and the trial and sentencing of the perpetrators, two men who also were in their early 20s at the time of the attack.

Director Jane Cox, of Tinley Park, stated in a news release that she believes Shepard’s story still is just as relevant to audiences today as it was in 1998.

“Twenty-one years after Matthew Shepard’s death, we can see and reflect on how far we’ve come and how far we have yet to go,” Cox said. “We live in a country where an individual can marry their partner of the same sex on Sunday and get fired for that marriage on Monday.”

The play features 17 actors portraying a total of 60 roles, including local actors Brandon Jordan, of Bourbonnais, and Kevin Kohn, of Clifton.

“I’m on a rollercoaster with my roles,” said Kohn, who portrays six different characters in the production. “When I’m not in the rehearsal space working on scenes, I’m at home going line by line figuring out what I can draw from to make these characters real. It’s a balancing act.

“We’re playing characters, but all of these characters are real people.”

“The Laramie Project,” which originally was created by Moisés Kaufman and the New York City-based Tectonic Theater Project, tells an important story that is sure to resonate with audiences.

The play will be performed at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at GSU’s Center for Performing Arts, located within their campus at 1 University Parkway, University Park.

Tickets are $15 for the general public or $10 for students with a valid student ID.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office at GSU, online at centertickets.net or by calling 708-235-222. GSU’s box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open until 6 p.m. during performance dates.

<strong>WHAT:</strong> “The Laramie Project” by Governors State University’s Theatre and Performing Studies program

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2; 2 p.m. Nov. 3

<strong>WHERE:</strong> GSU’s Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Parkway, University Park

<strong>COST:</strong> $15 or $10 for students

Tickets can be purchased at the box office at GSU, online at centertickets.net or by calling 708-235-222. GSU’s box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open until 6 p.m. during performance dates.