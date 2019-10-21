NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet set

The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP will hold its 54th annual Freedom Fund Banquet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

The theme for this year’s banquet is “When we fight we win.’’ Highlights include an appearance by Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who will deliver the keynote address, and the 2019 President’s Award presentation.

The recipient of this year’s award is Toby Olszewski, the longtime publisher of The Bourbonnais Herald newspaper and a dedicated community activist.

Stratton is the 48th lieutenant governor of Illinois. She was elected along with Gov. J.B. Pritzker last November and took office in January.

Olszewski was a reporter for the Bourbonnais Herald since its inception in 1975. She and her late husband, Bob, took ownership of the newspaper in 1979. It ceased publication earlier this year.

Tickets for the dinner cost $75 for adults and $35 for youths.

The cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets should be purchased in advance and can be obtained by calling 815-919-9922 or by sending an email to naacp3035@aol.com.

The NAACP was formed in 1909, partly in response to the infamous race riots that took place in Springfield in 1908. Now 110 years old, the purpose of the organization is “to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.”