City doesn't know how fees calculated

KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee apparently has no idea how it calculated the lab fees it charged the regional sewer plant for years.

If the city overcharged for its lab tests, that would have hit the pocketbooks of sewer ratepayers in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Aroma Park.

The lab rates were reportedly formulated by a former official who now is under federal investigation.

This year, the lab fees were cut dramatically after some members of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, which runs the plant, questioned them. No explanation was given how the city could reduce the fees by so much.

Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo, a KRMA board member, has asked the agency for answers on how the fees were calculated.

In response at this week’s KRMA monthly board meeting, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, the board’s chairman, pointed the finger at KRMA’s longtime executive director, Richard Simms, who retired in April 2018.

“There’s no way we can say how Richard Simms calculated the increases. We just don’t have that information. We have no records of anything,” she said.

Wells-Armstrong only became mayor in May 2017. The lab price arrangement long predated her time at the helm.

Over the summer, Kankakee reduced its lab charges by 40 percent to $360,000 per year, from $580,000. This was only after the sewer plant sought bids from outside companies. With the competition, Kankakee returned with the far lower figure.

Kankakee’s mayor appoints four of KRMA’s seven board members.

In an interview this week, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, a board member, said the higher lab fees were “back in the Simms regime.”

“Obviously, he set those numbers on whatever formula he figured. We were kind of at the mercy of that,” Schore said. “Richard was the mainstay down there. There was a certain trust level there.”

The city’s lab operates under the sewer plant’s roof.

Simms also was the city’s longtime utilities director. Because of that, he represented both sides in the lab fee transactions.

Simms now is embroiled in a dispute with both KRMA and the city. He billed them nearly $1.4 million for software that reportedly does not work. He hired independent contractors from Russia, China and around the world to create the program.