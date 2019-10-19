KANKAKEE — The local sewer agency has no legal obligation to provide electronic waste recycling services, but its board says it should anyway.

For years, the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency has provided sites at the Kankakee and Bradley public works departments for residents to dispose electronic waste, known as e-waste. But officials say residents outside KRMA’s area are benefiting from the service without paying sewer fees.

Years ago, KRMA had a state grant to pay for the e-waste program, but it ran out long ago. KRMA’s service area consists of Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Aroma Park.

“We don’t have an obligation to do the e-waste program anymore,” the agency’s lawyer, Neal Smith, told the board at its meeting this week. “I know we care about waste in the county, but it’s not KRMA’s legal obligation to have an e-waste program. That’s something to think about.”

Rob Romo, Bradley’s member on the board, agreed, saying it’s an improper way to spend sewer fees.

“We’re supposed to be running operations for the sewer plant. (E-waste) is not in our wheelhouse,” said Romo, Bradley’s finance director.

Other members, though, urged the agency to continue handling e-waste.

Board member Elizabeth Kubal, Kankakee’s finance director, noted the problem is that if e-waste is disposed improperly, it ends up in the river. And member Carl Brown, a Kankakee alderman, said KRMA should handle the job until it shifts to another entity.

“We’ll pay for it one way or another,” he said.

KRMA representatives are speaking with Kankakee County officials about transferring the e-waste responsibility to the county, so all towns in the area would help pay for the service.

The agency’s executive director, Dave Tyson, is tentatively set to speak at the next meeting of the Kankakee County’s association of mayors.

Meanwhile, Regency Technologies, which has been handling KRMA’s e-waste, is charging more for the service. That’s because the Chinese market is drying up and companies such as Regency are passing on increased costs to customers, said Art Strother, KRMA’s superintendent.

“Everyone is going to get the higher fees,” Strother said. “This isn’t something they were going to negotiate.”

The increased costs are expected to be $25,000 to $30,000 a year.

It is illegal in Illinois to dispose of electronic waste in trash.

Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency's electronic waste program operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Kankakee public works department, 401 W. Oak St., and the Bradley public works department, 210 E. Broadway.