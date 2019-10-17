Olivet student injured in accident

BOURBONNAIS — An Olivet Nazarene University student was seriously injured when she was hit by a car as she crossed William Latham Drive on Oct. 10.

The 24-year-old woman from Jackson, Mich., was transferred to Loyola Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, Bourbonnais Police Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said.

Anderson said she is being treated for a head injury.

According to a Bourbonnais report, the woman was crossing from the north side to the south side in the 500 block of William Latham at 6:42 p.m.

A car traveling eastbound in the outer lane of Latham hit the woman.

According to the report, there is no marked crosswalk where the accident occurred.

The accident remains under investigation and no citations have been issued.