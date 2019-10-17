Changes made in defender's office

KANKAKEE — Ed Pentuic, Kankakee’s new chief public defender, says his office is trying to get a better handle about the status of its cases.

At last week’s criminal justice committee, Pentuic said the office’s case files are spread out among part-time attorneys’ offices in towns such as Bourbonnais and Peotone.

“They have been sitting on some closed cases,” Pentuic said. “We want a more accurate count on what is pending and what is closed.”

He also said his office would divide juvenile cases between delinquency and “bad parent” issues such as abuse and neglect, “so we can get a better feel for where the resources of the office are going.”

Karren Farmer, who has been a part-time public defender since 2000, has been promoted to a full-time position. Because of that, she will see her felony caseload increase, Pentuic said.

Rebecca Souligne, who was a public defender until she left a year ago, is back with the office in a full-time position.

“Her forte is juvenile court. She knows what she is doing,” Pentuic said. “Juvenile court has been in flux because of manpower changes and a variety of issues I won’t get into today. (Souligne) will help the entire process.”

Souligne is expected to start Nov. 1.

Pentuic became the chief public defender Sept. 1, replacing the retiring Gus Regas. Pentuic worked in the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for more than two decades.

After he left the state’s attorney’s office last year, Pentuic became an assistant public defender. He was elected by a majority of judges in the 21st judicial circuit, which consists of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, to become the chief defender. He is the first full-time chief public defender.