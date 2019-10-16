'Old Bordertown' scene of another TV show

MOMENCE — Momence is living up to its slogan of being an “old bordertown” as yet another TV production started filming in the small nostalgic city Tuesday morning.

Cast and crews from the FX TV show “Fargo” were in town Tuesday to film parts of Season 4 of the crime drama. Popular actor and comedian Chris Rock, who was on set Tuesday, will star as Loy Cannon in the upcoming season.

The film crew transformed a block of Washington Street from Dixie Highway east to the post office into 1950 Kansas City. Filming occurred at the former Jensen Drugstore building. A chase scene also was filmed on Maple Street.

Mayor Chuck Steele said the show recently reached out to the city about filming. Crews will return next week to film a horse and buggy scene. To do that, they will turn Washington Street into a dirt road with an overlay of soil.

“It’s a great experience for a small town,” Steele said. “About 99 percent of the community is behind it. A lot of people have stopped to watch them film. It has been great.”

Rock’s involvement in the show particularly inspired several people to stop by the set on Monday.

Elizabeth Villagomez, a photography and makeup enthusiast, enjoyed watching all the work that goes into creating a movie.

“I just wanted to come out and see behind the scenes how they shoot a TV show,” Villagomez said. “It’s great that they chose a small town like Momence. A lot of people don’t know about it. It just gives more recommendation to the town itself.”

Kelli Raisanen looked forward to the chase scene that was filmed by her home on Maple Street.

“I can’t wait to see if my house is in the show,” she said. “It’s neat that they picked our town. I’m absorbing it all. I’m taking it all in. I can’t wait to see it.”

As an “old bordertown,” Momence has a nostalgic feel to it that has attracted movies set in decades past. Its downtown was in parts of the 2002 crime thriller “Road to Perdition,” starring Tom Hanks. The small city also has appeared in “American Pickers” and “Mysteries at the Museum.”

“When you see these actors in their costumes and old cars, it looks like you’re back in the 1950s,” said Doug Duncan, a Momence police officer and owner of Bordertown Guns. “I’ve listen to some of the older folks talking. They remember wearing those slacks and hats. They get to kind of relive their childhood.”

Film crews will return to Momence next week for further filming. Businesses on Washington Street have remained open despite filming.

“The production crew has been great,” Steele said. “They have worked with everyone and have been very accommodating with the businesses. It has been a great experience overall.”