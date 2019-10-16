Haunted house delayed by day

KANKAKEE — Despite previous fire code issues, the Haunted Factory opened Saturday, with organizers saying on social media that all issues have been resolved.

The haunted house, which is at the old General Foods plant, had originally planned to open Friday.

But about an hour before starting time, the Haunted Factory announced on Facebook that it would delay opening by a day due to “some maintenance.”

“We are officially licensed and ready to scare! New nights will be added!!,” the Facebook post said.

The organizers did not detail what maintenance was needed, but posted a photo of a Department of Labor permit allowing the haunted house — something the group failed to get last year.

A Bourbonnais woman asked on Facebook, “Who cleared them of their safety issues?”

The Haunted Factory replied, “We have complied and exceed all agency requests. We have been deemed in compliance!”

Recently, the state fire marshal’s investigation of the General Foods plant found, among other things, that all exits but one were barricaded shut, a fire alarm system needed to be installed, the electrical system was in “deplorable condition,” and all the fire extinguishers were dated 1999.

The eight-story General Foods plant is owned by the American Center for Emergency Response and Education, or ACERE, whose goal is to hold training for firefighters and police officers in the building.

At the state fire marshal’s prompting, the Kankakee city government late last month declared the building off limits until code issues were corrected.

Fire Chief Damon Schuldt couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

<strong>What:</strong> Haunted Factory

<strong>When:</strong> 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19, and Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26.

<strong>Where:</strong> 980 N. Hobbie Ave., old General Foods plant (first three floors)

<strong>Fee:</strong> $10, with credit and debit cards accepted