Sheriff upset with surprise visit

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey this week called a congressman’s surprise visit to the county jail “a circus” and the media coverage about it “a lot of garbage.”

A day earlier, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and other Chicago politicians made an unannounced stop at the Jerome Combs Detention Center, which holds detainees on behalf of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. They wanted an immediate inspection.

Garcia told reporters after Tuesday’s tour that he visited the jail without notice because of reports that conditions for immigrant detainees failed to meet national detention standards for access to health services, religious observances and communication between staff and detainees.

On Wednesday, the sheriff vented his frustrations with the congressman’s surprise visit to the county board’s criminal justice committee, a friendly audience.

“This was not only a surprise, it was a circus,” Downey said. “They showed up wanting me to say, ‘No, you’re not coming in.’ That would have exacerbated everything.”

If that had happened, the sheriff said, it would have made national news.

So he said he decided to allow the congressman and others in, even though ICE rules require congressional visits to have 48 hours notice.

“I made the decision to allow them in and provide a tour for them because we really have nothing to hide,” Downey said. “There is nothing in that building I’m ashamed to show people. I spent four hours out of the day with the contingent that I hadn’t planned for. I’ll guarantee you that if I showed up at Jesus Garcia’s office, not only would he not see me, he wouldn’t give me four hours.”

Downey noted Garcia’s delegation brought media along, adding, “Quite frankly, it was pathetic.” The media were the the Chicago Tribune, Chicago public radio station WBEZ and the Daily Journal.

Calling the media coverage “a lot of garbage,” Downey accused reporters of having “their own agenda,” though he said he wanted to avoid the words “fake news.” That is a favorite expression of President Donald Trump.

The sheriff pointed to one report that said there was only one nurse available for detainees, which he said was incorrect. The jail has a health care budget of more than $1 million, he said.

Downey said the delegation doesn’t want law enforcement to follow the law, but he said he was duty-bound to follow his oath of office.

Despite his criticism, Downey said the tour “was very cordial and they were very respectful.” And he said they all agreed it’s Washington’s job to solve the immigration issue. Still, he said, “To march in here like they are going to take over our building was a circus.”

He said he was so upset that he got only two hours sleep Tuesday night.

He said he has since informed the ICE office in Chicago about the visit.

Garcia spoke about the visit on Thursday, and the critical remarks he made were published by the Chicago Sun-Times.

“We confirmed our fears regarding the health, legal, recreational and cultural needs of those detainees,’’ Garcia said. “Detainees lack access to basic needs every human needs regardless of citizenship. The only sunlight detainees can get is if they stand directly under a small skylight in the holding areas where the pods for detainees are.’’