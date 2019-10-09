Community Calendar: Oct. 9, 2019

Thursday, Oct. 10

Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association guest speaker Dr. Sander Marcus, free, open to public. 7 p.m., room 131, Larson Fine Arts Center, Olivet Nazarene University. Topic: A Psychologists’ Tips on Approaching the 1st Movement of Beethoven Violin Concerto, Op. 61.

Women in Relation Art Reception, 4:30-6 p.m., Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery/Heritage Village, Kankakee. Free. Opening reception. View the newest art exhibition and meet the artists

October Day of Prayer, Autumn Blessings, 9 a.m. to noon, One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee, lower level. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-370-6889.

Fish Fry, Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019, 4:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Fried fish, French fries, coleslaw and roll $8.50. Senior citizens eat for $8.

Homework Lab, 3-4 p.m., every Thursday until Dec. 19, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. If your homework is making you crazy, get some help at the Homework Lab. Adult volunteers and National Honor Society members help practice math facts, help you complete homework, or work on reading skills. A reward card is punched each time you attend and there are prizes for attendance.

Learn How to Photograph the Night Sky, 6 p.m. Peotone Library. Taught by Jean Blowers. Register at peotonelibrary.org or 708-258-3436.

Women in NASA with James Knapper, 6:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Knapper is a NASA Solar System Ambassador and will provide a presentation on several of the women who have been a part of NASA past, present and future.

Kankakee Community College Alumni Association Beer Tasting event, $25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Steam Hollow Brewing Company, 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit KCC Alumni Association Scholarships. Must be 21 or older to participate, $25 per person. Register online to receive a souvenir beer stein http://bit.ly/kcc-steam-hollow.

Friday, Oct. 11

Bingo with the Books, free, 10 a.m.-noon, second Friday of each month, Kankakee Library, fourth-floor auditorium. Prizes and snacks.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Scrap Metal Recycling, St. Patrick Church Religious Education Program, 14936 W. Wilmington-Peotone Road, Wilton Center. 9 a.m.-noon. Accepting aluminum, copper, stainless steel, other scrap steel, batteries, electric engines, brass, appliances and farm equipment (no tires).

Kidney Health Screening including several free tests. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kankakee Library, pre-registration not necessary. Trained professionals available to answer questions.

Open Your Heart Ministry/Bible Institute, a fundraising project, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 984 South Washington Ave., Kankakee. Info. 615-240-1456.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Pancake Breakfast, All You Can Eat, Reddick Fire Department, 7 a.m.-noon, 210 East Main St., Reddick. $6 per person, ages 5 and under eat for free. Carry-out available upon request. Benefits the firemen’s equipment fund.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Lifestyle 360: Field Trip — Manteno Fire Dept., 9 a.m. meet at the Manteno Fire Dept. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.

Craft Club for Kids, 6 p.m., third Tuesday of each month, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence, features dawing, painting and upcycling everyday items. Class for children in grades 1-8.

Poet's Arrow, share your talents at the Kankakee Public Library during the open mic event, Poet’s Arrow, third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. This event offers artists of all ages a venue to display their gifts in their respective talents in front of an audience.

Book discussion, The Ultimate Survivor, 6:30 p.m., Watseka Library. The Ultimate Survivor: The Incredible Story of Wally Peiszka, by Dennis Marek, who also writes a column for The Daily Journal. The book is about the incredible story of Wally's survival when Germany invaded Poland which led to the beginning of World War II. Info. 815-432-4544.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

MS Support Group, 7 p.m., Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. Group meets third Wednesday of each month. Info. 815-933-8594.

Putting the Garden to Bed, 6:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Master Gardeners from the University of Illinois Extension Office will discuss the work that is needed to be done at the end of the growing season for your garden to prepare for winter and make it thrive the following year.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Game Night, 6-8 p.m., third Thursday of each month, Edward Chipman Public Library, Momence. Learn a new game, bring a board game of your own, or teach someone a game you love. Game night is for all ages. Among the choices at the library: Apples to Apples, One Night Werewolf, Dominios, Jenga and UNO. They also have cards to play King's Corners, or Rummy.

Lasagna dinner and more, 4-7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee. Lasagna dinner, bake sale and book sale. Dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Carry-outs available. Tickets at the door or in advance at the church office.

Jingle Bell Run Kickoff, 6 p.m., free, Adventure Commons (formerly Hidden Cove), 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais. Information about the Dec. 8 run/walk at Kankakee Community College. Must RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 15, to money@arthritis.org. Info. http://jbr.org/Kankakee.

Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Whether it’s verbal or nonverbal, communication isn’t optional. Developing and honing this important skill, along with other skills you gain with Toastmasters will give you confidence. Meetings are first and third Thursday.

Friday, Oct. 18

Open Mic Night, 7-9 p.m., Inside Out, Gilman. Monthly event hosted by Ryan Leggott. All musicians welcome. Share your talents, share your art. Each allowed up to a half hour. To reserve a slot, call 815-265-9905.

Manteno's Community Wicked Bunco, 7-10 p.m., Manteno Golf Course, $20 per person. Tickets available at Manteno Library until Oct. 14. All proceeds benefit the Manteno Library.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Book Signing with C.J. Rose, noon-4 p.m., Barnes & Noble. Author of Bridge of the Gods – A Generation Son Chronicle and several other novels as well as a companion cookbook.

Bowling Tournament for Homeless Shelters, organized by Women of The Moose, 1-4:30 p.m., Brookmont Bowling Center, Kankakee, $30, 9 pin no tap, doubles or singles handicap tournament for men and women teams. Handicap based on 90 percent of 220. Averages will be verified. Entry forms available at bowling center or 815-278-4533. Register soon.

Felix and Fingers Dueling Piano Fundraiser to benefit Bradley American Legion. 7-10 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m., 835 W. Broadway, Bradley. Tickets are $20 per person, on sale at Bradley American Legion or King Music, Bradley. Dueling pianos are interactive, with singing, dancing, basket raffles and 50/50 split the pot.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Collector Con, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Variety of vendors selling collectibles, comic books, video games, toys, sports cards, coins, rocks, buttons, art, decals and more. $30 admission, children 10 and under enter free. Free comic book for each person. Raffles. Save $1 off admission by joining the Collector Con Facebook Group page.

Fall Music Concert: River Valley Wind and String Ensemble, 3 p.m., Kankakee High School Auditorium, free, features popular movie music and classic standards. Info. 815-214-9855 or facebook.com/rivervalleystringensemble or windensemble.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m. start (doors open at 6:30 a.m.), Kankakee Country Club. Speaker: Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby. Tickets $25, $250 for a table of 8. Info. CLPrayerBreakfast@gmail.com, 815-310-5807.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Thursday, Nov. 7

Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Presenter is Debra Baron talking about Mary Magdalene and whether or not she is relevant today? Info. 815-935-0800.

