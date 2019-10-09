Bradley to host 3rd pot meeting

BRADLEY — A third Bradley town hall meeting regarding legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana within the village will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the village hall.

The village hosted two town hall meetings last week.

The village is considering legalizing the sale of marijuana. The village board recently passed legislation allowing for a 3-percent sales tax on the product, but has not yet OK’d the sale within village limits.

The use of recreational marijuana for those 21 year or older becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. Municipalities, however, have the ability to allow, prohibit or limit the sale of recreational marijuana.