Five interesting reads in the Weekend Edition

NEWS: Pension problems

Kankakee and Peotone are among Illinois towns which fall short of making recommended contributions to pension funds.

LOCAL HISTORY: Mail order homes

Homes built from do-it-yourself kits bought from major retailers, such as Sears, were erected in significant numbers a century ago. Some still remain.

SPORTS: A showdown among unbeatens

The Central and Watseka football teams have yet to lose this year, but that will change for one of them as they meet in a pivotal conference battle.

THINK: Student success goal of KCC vice president

As the new Kankakee Community College Vice President of Academic Affairs, David Naze places one priority above all others.

BUSINESS: What’s the stock market situation?

A weekly recap of the activity on Wall Street will appear in the Business section.