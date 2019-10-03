Mural honoring Watseka's namesake to be unveiled (copy)

Daily Journal staff report

In many ways, the Potawatomi, a native American people who populated the Great Plains, upper Mississippi River and western Great Lakes in previous centuries, put this region on the map.

In fact, Watseka is named after one of its most notable figures.

The city recognized its link to the past in October, when a mural of Watchekee, also known as Watseka, was unveiled in a ceremony at the First Trust & Savings Bank parking lot on Walnut Street.

The mural was commissioned by the Kiwanis Club of Watseka.

Watchekee was a Potawatomi Native American woman, born in Illinois, and named for the heroine of a Potawatomi legend. Watchekee’s second husband was the French explorer and merchant Noel LeVasseur, who came to the area in the early 1800s and played a key role in its development.

George Godfrey, the great-great-grandson of Watchekee, was the guest speaker at October’s unveiling.

Godfrey has written two books about Watchekee: “Watchekee (Overseer) Walking in Two Cultures” and “Once a Grass Widow: Watchekee’s Destiny.”

He also wrote a historical fictional book based on the life of his great-grandfather and Watchekee’s son, John Baptiste Bergeron. It is titled “The Indian Marble.”