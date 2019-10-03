Five things to do this weekend

Harvest Daze

Now in its 40th year, this annual event benefits the Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka. It will be held on the courthouse grounds, and runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with the popular Woodworth-style fish fry. It will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be a tractor and car show, vendors and musical entertainment on both weekend days.

Mamma Mia!

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present this humorous tale of a young woman’s search for her birth father. The search will take place as the popular songs of ABBA play. The Lincoln Cultural Center will host the shows at 7 p.m. on the next two Saturdays (Oct. 5 and Oct. 12), and 2 p.m. the next two Sundays (Oct. 6 and Oct. 13).

Farmers market

The Kankakee Farmers’ Market enters its final month of the 2019 season. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday along South Schuyler Avenue. Tall Paul will provide the musical entertainment this week.

Air Force band at GSU

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America Concert Band will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Governors State University Center for the Performing Arts. Up to four tickets can be obtained for free, but must be ordered in advance by visiting govst.edu.

Kid Rock/Hank Williams Jr.

These popular musical artists have formed a close bond and are touring together again. They are set to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.