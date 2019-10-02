Five interesting facts about Tom Petty

We lost him 2 years ago

Beloved rock musician Tom Petty died on Oct. 2, 2017, one day after suffering cardiac arrest at his Malibu, Calif., home. He was 66.

Born and raised in the Sunshine State

Petty was born Oct. 20, 1950, in Gainesville, Fla., the first of two sons of Kitty (Katherine) Petty, a local tax office worker, and Earl Petty, who worked in a grocery store

He met ‘the King’

In the summer of 1961, Elvis Presley was in Ocala, Fla., where the “King of Rock and Roll’’ was making a film, “Follow That Dream.’’ A 10-year-old Petty met him during that period.

A prolific hitmaker

Petty recorded a number of hit singles with his band, the Heartbreakers, and as a solo artist. In his career, he sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Record company clashes

Throughout his career, Petty had uneasy dealings with record companies. He declared bankruptcy in the late 1970s because of a legal fight and, in 2001, he released “The Last DJ,” an album that was a scathing indictment of the record industry.

<strong>Sources:</strong> factinate.com, simplemost.com