Blaze heavily damages Bourbonnais home

BOURBONNAIS — A Bourbonnais home was heavily damaged by fire on Sunday.

Bourbonnais Fire Chief Ed St. Louis said his department and four other Kankakee County departments were dispatched at 11:06 a.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Country Lane. In all, 13 departments battled the blaze at the two-story home.

When firefighters arrived, there was smoke coming from the eaves, St. Louis said. One of two occupants in the home told firefighters they were outside when they saw smoke coming from a light fixture in an overhang. The occupants were out of the house, as well as the pets when firefighters arrived.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after he was hit in the head with either drywall or lumber. He was kept for observation and released on Monday, St. Louis said.

Damage to the home was estimated at $300,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is not suspicious, St. Louis said.

The occupants said they were awakened by a nearby lightning strike at 2:30 a.m.