The 'Eight Men Out'

<strong>Shoeless Joe Jackson</strong>

<em>32 | Outfielder</em>

So nicknamed because he once played a game without cleats to save his blistered feet. Hit .375 in the series and had the only series home run. Great hitter with a famed bat “Black Betsy.” He would have been a certain Hall of Famer without the scandal. Illiterate and often cruelly teased by fans, Jackson tried to sit out the first game of the series rather than participate in the fix. Later confessed without benefit of counsel. Sued to get back into baseball, but lost. Later in life, ran a drycleaning business and a liquor store. Died in 1951, the first of the Black Sox to pass.

<strong>Chick Gandil</strong>

<em>32 | First Base</em>

Famed as a great fielder. By all accounts, the originator of the fix, but he denied it all his life. Had the winning hit in two of the three White Sox victories. Tough guy who was a heavyweight fighter in the offseason.

<strong>Happy Felsch</strong>

<em>28 | Outfielder</em>

One of 12 children in a German immigrant family, he left school in the sixth grade. Hit .192 in the series. Gave a newspaper interview where he admitted the fix, but later changed his story. Became a tavern owner in Milwaukee.

<strong>Eddie Cicotte</strong>

<em>35 at the time of the series | Pitcher</em>

Had two big seasons when the Sox won pennants in 2017 (28 wins) and 2019 (29 wins). Rated among the best pitchers of his era, he might have made the Hall of Fame without the scandal. Threw a fastball, screwball, knuckler, spitter and a “shine” ball. Lost two games in the series: Game 1 when he gave up six runs and Game 4 when he made two errors. Trailed by a detective, Cicotte was the first of the Black Sox to confess. Later worked in a Ford plant in Detroit. Admitted what he did was wrong and patiently answered his fan mail up to his death at age 84.

<strong>Fred McMullin,</strong> 27. Reserve infielder. One for two as a series pinch hitter. Got involved by overhearing the plans and insisting on a share.

McMullin was largely quiet about his role. Later served as a bailiff in Los Angeles.

<strong>Charles “Swede” Risberg. 25. Shortstop</strong>. Reputation as a tough guy. Once punched Cicotte in the mouth. Threatened to punch out Jackson if he confessed.

Two for 25 in the series, while making four errors. Lived until 1975, the last living member of the Black Sox. Risberg’s defensive excellence allowed the Sox to move Buck Weaver to third, his natural position.

Played semi-pro ball for another decade, including, reportedly by a family source, using blackface to play in the Negro Leagues.

<strong>Buck Weaver</strong>, 28. Third Base. Unofficial “captain” of the Sox. Knew of the conspiracy, but did not take any money. A self-made player who constantly improved throughout his career.

With 11 hits, batted .324 in the series. His crime was in not squealing on his teammates. He tried to clear his name for years. After baseball, he was a clerk at a betting window at a race track. In 2005, then-Senator Barack Obama wrote a letter in support of Weaver.

<strong>Lefty Williams,</strong> 26. Pitcher. Won 23 times during the regular season, his best year, with a big curveball. In his last series start, he threw the game, giving up four runs after his family was threatened.

Like Felsch, changed his story at times. He confessed without counsel, and his confession was lost, but also said “I’m not talking for publication.”

His record of losing three games in one World Series has since been tied, but will likely never be broken.