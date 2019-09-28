David Giuliani: A politically incorrect scarecrow?

When I worked in LaSalle County, the County Board every year would hold a meeting where each member was shadowed by a government-minded high school student.

The officials minded their p’s and q’s and avoided controversy.

But why?

Democracy is messy, but far better than the alternative. We debate with great passion, a requirement in a country where the people rule. Instead of sanitizing the annual meeting, members should have kept things real. There’s no need to protect students from how government works.

Recently, a local group, Connect Kankakee, which pushes for more open immigration policies, took part in the scarecrow contest at Perry Farm Park. Its scarecrow depicted a child behind a fence with an ICE agent on guard. This was Connect Kankakee’s way to express opposition to the federal policy locking up and separating immigrant children from their families.

This scarecrow was ordered down because it was deemed offensive and inappropriate under the policy of the Bourbonnais Township Park District. In this case, the district’s executive director, Hollice Clark, said the district didn’t want a scarecrow with a political message. He said he received calls from police who found the scarecrow offensive.

I guess politics now is considered offensive and inappropriate. Perhaps it’s politically incorrect to express political views.

One resident told me he agreed with the district’s decision. “Does everything have to be about politics?”

Maybe not. But, sometimes, you must encounter messages you don’t like.

At the same time, the removal of politics can be refreshing. While I love political comedy, I can appreciate comics that keep the daily grind of politics out of their acts. Jim Gaffigan’s bits about his love of McDonald’s and his distaste for exercise have me rolling over in laughter. It’s humor with a timeless quality, disregarding what’s going on in Washington.

Still, there’s no denying that politics is part of who we are. We are Americans.

<strong>‘JOINT’ AGENDA</strong>

Sorry, I couldn’t resist pointing this out: Two Kankakee committees held a meeting this week about allowing marijuana sales. The meeting document on the city’s website was called the “joint meeting agenda.” Emphasis on the word “joint”?

<strong>‘IT’S THE NAME’</strong>

Every school district in Illinois is assigned a number. For instance, it’s Kankakee School District 111. I leave off school district numbers, but plenty of writers out there insist on including it. Why? It’s irrelevant.

When I tweeted about this issue last week, one reader disagreed with my view.

“It’s the name,” the reader said. “In news writing, the actual name of something is important. Leaving it off looks sloppy and unprofessional.

Just another good point made on Twitter.