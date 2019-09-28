$550-an-hour lawyer bills agency

KANKAKEE — The regional sewer plant has spent $8,100 on legal services in dealing with a federal investigation of the plant’s former leader.

Through a public records request, the Daily Journal this week obtained the invoices from Chicago attorney David Stetler, who is paid $550 an hour. He was hired in the spring to handle issues related to the investigation of Richard Simms, who served as the executive director of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency for a quarter century.

The invoices did not include any charges from Stetler since July 1. The last invoice was dated Aug. 12. There has been no bill since then, said Neal Smith, KRMA’s regular attorney.

Stetler worked about 15 hours for the money. To earn $56,500, which is Kankakee County’s median household income, Stetler would need to work about 100 hours, or 2½ standard workweeks. To make Kankakee’s median income of $36,500, Stetler must log 64 hours, or about 1½ weeks.

The invoices provided by KRMA were heavily redacted, but listed conferences, teleconferences and representation during interviews.

According to his website, Stetler’s practice is primarily concentrated in the defense of white-collar prosecutions and investigations. Stetler handles all aspects of federal criminal prosecutions and has extensive federal trial experience, the website said.

From 1979 to 1988, Stetler served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. As an assistant U.S. attorney, he investigated and prosecuted complex financial crimes and public corruption cases, according to the website.

In the months after Simms retired in April 2018, officials in KRMA and the city, where he served as utilities superintendent, became concerned with the money spent on Simms-created software that reportedly does not work.

In his final five years, Simms, who ran Simms Engineering, billed KRMA and the city upwards of $1.4 million for the software. Every few months, the monthly fees for Simms’ software application went up by a few thousand. The Daily Journal has found no evidence that either the board for the city’s utilities or KRMA ever specifically approved the project or the spending.

After the Daily Journal started running stories about the spending last fall, a federal investigation was launched into the matter. The feds do not comment on their activities.

In 2014, Simms formed another company, Plum Flower International, which apparently hired software developers from Russia, China and elsewhere to create the software application in question.

KRMA and city officials have been reluctant to comment on the Simms situation. The Daily Journal has obtained most of its information through public records requests.

Simms, who moved to Ohio last year, has not returned messages for comment.

See attorney David Stetler's invoices to KRMA at daily-journal.com.