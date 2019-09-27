Beaupre quietly went about making a difference

KANKAKEE — Quiet, humble, dedicated, public servant, attorney, avid fisherman.

Those words describe Kankakee attorney Jack Beaupre, who died on Sept. 24 at his home after a lingering illness.

The 83-year-old Beaupre served as an Illinois state representative, clerk of the Circuit Court in Kankakee County, helped found the Northern Illinois Anglers Association and Alliance to Restore the Kankakee River and legal advocate.

“(Jack) was very truthful,” said Sam Thomas, current director of NIAA.

“When it came to the Anglers and River Commission, he was unbelievably dedicated.”

Thomas said Beaupre attended the NIAA’s monthly meeting in August.

“He wanted to hear what was going on,” Thomas said.

Thomas said Beaupre and J.R. Black were good teachers.

Robert Themer, retired Daily Journal editor, got to know Beaupre through his work with the newspaper’s outdoors section.

“Jack was a great guy and advocate of the Kankakee River,” Themer said. “He was pretty humble. He was a humble public servant in many ways. He was also a legal advocate.”

Beaupre was a 1954 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1958 and the John Marshall Law School in Chicago in 1966.

Kankakee attorney Dennis Marek said Beaupre dealt with civil cases.

“He took good care of people,” Marek said.

Beaupre was co-founder of the Kankakee Legal Aid Society.

Marek said Beaupre was not flashy.

“He was very quiet, got the job done guy,” Marek said. “There was no ego. Jack got the job done.”

Beaupre served as Kankakee County Clerk of the Circuit Court from 1964 to 1972. He served two terms as an Illinois state representative from 1972 to 1976. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves upon graduating from the University of Illinois. Beaupre was a trustee of Governors State University for 16 years.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra (Johnson) Beaupre, whom he married in 2011; two daughters, three grandsons and one sister.