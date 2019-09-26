Haunted house concerns state

KANKAKEE — The state fire marshal’s office has public safety concerns with an old factory that serves as a haunted house every year, Kankakee officials say.

This follows months of social media posts from a Kankakee resident who alleged code violations at the old General Foods building.

In a news release this week, city officials announced they were taking measures to address public safety issues at the building at 980 Hobbie Ave.

The General Foods plant is run by the nonprofit American Center for Emergency Response and Education, or ACERE. It holds training exercises for firefighters, police officers and others in the building. Every fall, it holds the Haunted Factory, which is its main fundraiser.

“Once we received a copy of the concerns from the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal, our fire department initiated efforts to bring the building into compliance,” Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said in the release.

According to the city, sprinkler systems and fire alarms are being installed at the site. Meanwhile, the city has instructed the president of ACERE’s board to suspend any activities until further notice, according to the release.

Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong praised Schuldt for following up on the complaints, addressing past practices and providing direction to improve safety at the site.

In 2013, the 130,000-square-foot factory was transformed into a public safety training facility, long after the plant shut down.

In an interview, ACERE President Alex Paterakis said his group wants to bring the facility up to code. It’s up in the air whether the Haunted Factory will happen this year, he said.

“We just want to make sure the place is safe for everyone. We don’t know how long it will take,” said Paterakis, who lives in Lake County.

Paterakis was originally a 2018 Democratic candidate for governor, but pulled out before the filing deadline.

Resident Pat Wilder, who owns a chain of auto repair shops, has been posting on Facebook for months about concerns with the facility. He said he has been speaking on behalf of Jeff Hutson, a Bradley resident.

Wilder posted photos of alleged problems in the factory on Facebook, but he said Hutson took the pictures.

Libertyville attorney Bogdan Martinovich wrote a letter to Wilder and Hutson earlier this month. He said his office represents ACERE in relation to the group’s claims for slander, trespass and “intentional interference with business expectancy.”

“Your recent conduct relating to the posting of false images and social media posts defaming the business operation as being fraudulent and operating an unsafe facility violates both civil and criminal law,” Martinovich said in the letter. “In order to avoid imminent legal action on our part, I urge you to turn this letter over to your attorneys.”

He warned the two men that if they continued their activities, the group would begin immediate legal action against them.

Wilder said he showed the letter to his lawyer and was advised to disregard it.

“My lawyer says as long as you’re telling the truth, you’re fine,” he said.

Hutson said everything he has said about the building was true.

“I didn’t see the letter as a threat toward me,” he said. “It was meant to scare me.”

He said the trespassing allegation doesn’t hold water because the photos were taken while he was part of the committee for the Haunted Factory.

Martinovich said in an interview that he had yet to get an opportunity to discuss the latest development with his client.

“It sounds like we will have to investigate a little more,” he said. “We’re not threatening anyone. We’re still in the investigatory phase.”