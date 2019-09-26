Dollar General eyes Limestone

LIMESTONE — Dollar General is considering opening a store in the village of Limestone, which is west of Kankakee.

Earlier this month, the Limestone village board unanimously approved allowing the store on property near the water tower on Illinois Route 17.

The land in question is expected to be sold to a Michigan company, which arranges projects for Dollar General, village officials said.

Dollar General still is reviewing the opportunity to open a store in Limestone and has made no commitment, Dollar General spokeswoman Mary Kathryn Colbert said in an email Wednesday.

Based on its current timeline, Colbert said, the company expects to make a final decision by early 2020.

The property near the water tower has been owned by Azzarelli Development. One of its members is Limestone Mayor Sandra Girard. For that reason, she recused herself from the village’s decision-making process, she said.

When the village approved the project at its Sept. 5 meeting, only one resident voiced his opposition, said Maureen Dubuque, the village’s clerk. One of his neighbors attended the meeting with the resident, she said.

“He won’t even be able to see the store because his property is heavily wooded,” Dubuque said. “He moved there two or three years ago. He said that had he known the store was coming, he wouldn’t have moved there.”

The Michigan company approached the village a few weeks before the Sept. 5 meeting, and the village, as required, notified neighbors, Dubuque said.

Dollar General has a number of locations in the Kankakee area.