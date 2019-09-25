Five interesting facts about Utah

The Mormon movement

Brigham Young, an early leader of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, guided Mormon pioneers to what would become Utah in 1847. The Mormon church remains a prime influence in the state to this day, as 62 percent of its population is comprised of Mormons.

An important announcement

On Sept. 25, 1890, or 129 years ago today, Wilford Woodruff, president of the Mormon church, renounced the practice of polygamy. This paved the way for Utah’s acceptance as a state in 1896.

A literate land

Utah has the highest literacy rate in the U.S.

Lots of open territory

Utah has an average of only 32 people per square mile and is one of the most thinly populated states in the nation.

One large lake

Utah’s Great Salt Lake, which is about 75 miles long and 35 miles wide, covers more than a million acres.

<strong>Sources:</strong> 50states.com, mentalfloss.com, factretriever.com